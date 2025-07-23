flag
Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Yearno date (1638-1639)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:380 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2878 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction St James’s - July 8, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJuly 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Gärtner - June 3, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateJune 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction NOONANS - March 11, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
SellerCNG
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
SellerCNG
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction CNG - August 28, 2024
SellerCNG
DateAugust 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" is 380 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot"?

To sell the Sixpence no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

