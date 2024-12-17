flag
Sixpence 1628 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Sixpence 1628 "Second draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Sixpence 1628 "Second draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1628
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:940 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1628 "Second draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1628 "Second draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place April 8, 2020.

Сondition
United Kingdom Sixpence 1628 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
1079 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1628 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
1112 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1628 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
SellerDNW
DateApril 25, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence 1628 "Second draped bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1628 "Second draped bust" is 940 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1628 "Second draped bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1628 "Second draped bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1628 "Second draped bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1628 "Second draped bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

