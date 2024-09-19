Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Coins of Thailand 1968

Commemorative (Gold)

Obverse 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday
Reverse 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday
600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday
Average price 830 $
Sales
3 99
Obverse 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday
Reverse 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday
300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday
Average price 460 $
Sales
1 90
Obverse 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday
Reverse 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday
150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday
Average price 280 $
Sales
1 87
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search