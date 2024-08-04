150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 4594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

