Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1085 oz) 3,375 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 202,000
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 150 Baht
- Year BE 2511 (1968)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 4594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Eurseree (1)
- GINZA (7)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (16)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (3)
- Inasta (3)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (4)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Leu (3)
- London Coins (2)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (8)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 170 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 150 Baht 1968 "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search