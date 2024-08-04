Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Roma Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1085 oz) 3,375 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 202,000

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 150 Baht
  • Year BE 2511 (1968)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 4594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • GINZA (7)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (16)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • Inasta (3)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Leu (3)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (5)
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 170 CHF
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction GINZA - April 13, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction GINZA - June 10, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Heritage - November 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - October 10, 2022
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - October 10, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction GINZA - August 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Leu - July 18, 2022
Seller Leu
Date July 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - May 16, 2022
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - May 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - May 16, 2022
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - May 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Thailand 150 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 150 Baht 1968 "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Thailand Coin catalog of Rama IX Coins of Thailand in 1968 All Thai coins Thai gold coins Thai coins 150 Baht Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search