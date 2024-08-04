Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 14702 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
925 $
Price in auction currency 925 USD
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS67 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 600 Baht 1968 "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
