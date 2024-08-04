600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 14702 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition UNC (85) AU (11) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (9) MS67 (15) MS66 (8) MS65 (4) MS64 (3) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (24) ANACS (3) PCGS (14)

