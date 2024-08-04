Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Taisei

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,04 g
  • Pure gold (0,4352 oz) 13,536 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 46,000

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 600 Baht
  • Year BE 2511 (1968)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 14702 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
837 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
925 $
Price in auction currency 925 USD
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction GINZA - April 13, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Spink - April 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS67 ANACS
Selling price
******
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - December 8, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - December 8, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - October 10, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 600 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - October 10, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
