300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place May 26, 2012.

