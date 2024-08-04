Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,5 g
- Pure gold (0,217 oz) 6,75 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 101,000
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 300 Baht
- Year BE 2511 (1968)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place May 26, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 300 Baht 1968 "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
