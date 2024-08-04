Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Roma Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,217 oz) 6,75 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 101,000

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 300 Baht
  • Year BE 2511 (1968)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place May 26, 2012.

Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Heritage - June 30, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - October 10, 2022
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - October 10, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - October 10, 2022
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Stack's - October 10, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction GINZA - August 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Leu - July 18, 2022
Seller Leu
Date July 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 300 Baht BE 2511 (1968) "Queen Sirikit 36th Birthday" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
