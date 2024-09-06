Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Coins of Thailand 1908

Gold coins

Obverse 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 127 (1908)
Reverse 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 127 (1908)
1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 127 (1908)
Average price
Sales
0 1

Pattern

Obverse 10 Satang RS 127 (1908) Pattern
Reverse 10 Satang RS 127 (1908) Pattern
10 Satang RS 127 (1908) Pattern
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Satang RS 127 (1908) Pattern
Reverse 5 Satang RS 127 (1908) Pattern
5 Satang RS 127 (1908) Pattern
Average price 5500 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Satang RS 127 (1908) Pattern
Reverse 1 Satang RS 127 (1908) Pattern
1 Satang RS 127 (1908) Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
