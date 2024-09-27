Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
Pattern 5 Satang RS 127 (1908) (Thailand, Rama V)
Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pattern 5 Satang RS 127 (1908) . This gold coin from the times of Rama V struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32519 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
5875 $
Price in auction currency 5875 USD
For the sale of 5 Satang 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
