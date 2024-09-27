Pattern 5 Satang RS 127 (1908) (Thailand, Rama V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pattern 5 Satang RS 127 (1908) . This gold coin from the times of Rama V struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32519 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (3) Service NGC (3)