Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Pattern 5 Satang RS 127 (1908) (Thailand, Rama V)

Obverse Pattern 5 Satang RS 127 (1908) - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama V Reverse Pattern 5 Satang RS 127 (1908) - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama V

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Diameter 17 mm

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama V
  • Denomination 5 Satang
  • Year RS 127 (1908)
  • Ruler Rama V (King of Siam)
  • Mint Brussels
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pattern 5 Satang RS 127 (1908) . This gold coin from the times of Rama V struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32519 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Thailand 5 Satang RS 127 (1908) (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 5 Satang RS 127 (1908) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2017
Thailand 5 Satang RS 127 (1908) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 5 Satang RS 127 (1908) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Thailand 5 Satang RS 127 (1908) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
5875 $
Price in auction currency 5875 USD
Thailand 5 Satang RS 127 (1908) (Pattern) at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Satang 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

