1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 127 (1908) (Thailand, Rama V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 127 (1908) . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 2330 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 977.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

