Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 127 (1908) (Thailand, Rama V)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama V
  • Denomination 1/8 Baht (Fuang)
  • Year RS 127 (1908)
  • Ruler Rama V (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 127 (1908) . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 2330 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 977.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 127 (1908) at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Thailand 1/8 Baht (Fuang) RS 127 (1908) at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/8 Baht (Fuang) 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Thailand Coin catalog of Rama V Coins of Thailand in 1908 All Thai coins Thai gold coins Thai coins 1/8 Baht (Fuang) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search