Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Pattern 10 Satang RS 127 (1908) (Thailand, Rama V)

Obverse Pattern 10 Satang RS 127 (1908) - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama V Reverse Pattern 10 Satang RS 127 (1908) - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama V

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama V
  • Denomination 10 Satang
  • Year RS 127 (1908)
  • Ruler Rama V (King of Siam)
  • Mint Brussels
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pattern 10 Satang RS 127 (1908) . This gold coin from the times of Rama V struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62172 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place August 8, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Thailand 10 Satang RS 127 (1908) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 8, 2018
Thailand 10 Satang RS 127 (1908) (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 8, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Satang 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Thailand Coin catalog of Rama V Coins of Thailand in 1908 All Thai coins Thai gold coins Thai coins 10 Satang Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search