Pattern 10 Satang RS 127 (1908) (Thailand, Rama V)
Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pattern 10 Satang RS 127 (1908) . This gold coin from the times of Rama V struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62172 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place August 8, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Satang 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
