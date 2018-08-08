Pattern 10 Satang RS 127 (1908) (Thailand, Rama V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pattern 10 Satang RS 127 (1908) . This gold coin from the times of Rama V struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62172 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place August 8, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)