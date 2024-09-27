Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Coins of Thailand 1894

Gold coins

Obverse Tot (8 Baht) 1894
Reverse Tot (8 Baht) 1894
Tot (8 Baht) 1894
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Pit (4 Baht) 1894
Reverse Pit (4 Baht) 1894
Pit (4 Baht) 1894
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894
Reverse Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894
Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 15
