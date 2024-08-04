Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
Pit (4 Baht) 1894 (Thailand, Rama V)
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pit (4 Baht) 1894 . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 1794 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2014.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2146 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6484 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date October 5, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date November 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 1, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date December 10, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pit (4 Baht) 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
