Pit (4 Baht) 1894 (Thailand, Rama V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pit (4 Baht) 1894 . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 1794 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2014.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (1) XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (3)