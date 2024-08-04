Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Pit (4 Baht) 1894 (Thailand, Rama V)

Obverse Pit (4 Baht) 1894 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama V Reverse Pit (4 Baht) 1894 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Pure gold (0,1134 oz) 3,528 g

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama V
  • Denomination Pit (4 Baht)
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Rama V (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pit (4 Baht) 1894 . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 1794 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2014.

Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2146 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6484 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Stack's - October 5, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 5, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Rauch - November 13, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date November 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Stack's - August 21, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Eurseree - August 5, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Eurseree - December 1, 2018
Seller Eurseree
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Rauch - November 14, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Eurseree - December 3, 2016
Seller Eurseree
Date December 3, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Eurseree - August 13, 2016
Seller Eurseree
Date August 13, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Heritage - December 12, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 12, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Stack's - September 1, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date September 1, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Stack's - December 10, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date December 10, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Rauch - October 2, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date October 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Stack's - August 27, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Thailand Pit (4 Baht) 1894 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
