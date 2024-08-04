Tot (8 Baht) 1894 (Thailand, Rama V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Tot (8 Baht) 1894 . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 32413 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)