Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
Tot (8 Baht) 1894 (Thailand, Rama V)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai Tot (8 Baht) 1894 . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 32413 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Tot (8 Baht) 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search