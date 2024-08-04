Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Tot (8 Baht) 1894 (Thailand, Rama V)

Obverse Tot (8 Baht) 1894 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama V Reverse Tot (8 Baht) 1894 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,84 g
  • Pure gold (0,2269 oz) 7,056 g

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama V
  • Denomination Tot (8 Baht)
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Rama V (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Tot (8 Baht) 1894 . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 32413 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1894 at auction Stack's - August 8, 2018
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1894 at auction Stack's - August 8, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1894 at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Thailand Tot (8 Baht) 1894 at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Tot (8 Baht) 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

