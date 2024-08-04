Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 (Thailand, Rama V)
Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 3278 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10192 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Seller Stack's
Date April 6, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Eurseree
Date November 29, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Eurseree
Date March 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
