Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 (Thailand, Rama V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 3278 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (2) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8)