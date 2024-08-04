Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 (Thailand, Rama V)

Obverse Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama V Reverse Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,96 g
  • Pure gold (0,0567 oz) 1,764 g

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama V
  • Denomination Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht)
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Rama V (King of Siam)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 . This gold coin from the times of Rama V. The record price belongs to the lot 3278 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.

Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10192 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Stack's - May 9, 2022
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Stack's - May 9, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Stack's - April 6, 2021
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Stack's - April 6, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date April 6, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2020
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Eurseree - March 31, 2018
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Eurseree - December 3, 2016
Seller Eurseree
Date December 3, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Eurseree - November 29, 2014
Seller Eurseree
Date November 29, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Spink - September 30, 2013
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Eurseree - March 24, 2012
Seller Eurseree
Date March 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Eurseree - December 12, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date December 12, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Thailand Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Pot Dueng (2,5 Baht) 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

