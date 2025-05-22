flag
Stolberg-WernigerodePeriod:1818-1824 1818-1824

Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" (Stolberg-Wernigerode, Christian Frederick)

Obverse Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" - Gold Coin Value - Stolberg-Wernigerode, Christian FrederickReverse Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" - Gold Coin Value - Stolberg-Wernigerode, Christian Frederick

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,986)
  • Weight3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC308

Description

  • CountryStolberg-Wernigerode
  • PeriodChristian Frederick
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1818
  • RulerChristian Friedrich (Count of Stolberg-Wernigerode)
  • MintClausthal
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:2200 USD
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding". This gold coin from the times of Christian Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24335 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,920. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
2719 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
2789 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 25, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Varesi - January 24, 2021
SellerVaresi
DateJanuary 24, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
SellerWDA - MiM
DateDecember 30, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJuly 19, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 25, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 24, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
SellerGärtner
DateNovember 21, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
SellerWAG
DateDecember 30, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Christian Frederick Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding"?

According to the latest data as of August 21, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" is 2200 USD. The coin contains 3,451 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 374,68 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding"?

The information on the current value of the Stolberg-Wernigerode coin Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding"?

To sell the Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

