Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" (Stolberg-Wernigerode, Christian Frederick)

How much is the gold coin of Christian Frederick Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding"? According to the latest data as of August 21, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" is 2200 USD. The coin contains 3,451 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 374,68 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding"? The information on the current value of the Stolberg-Wernigerode coin Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.