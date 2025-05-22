Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" (Stolberg-Wernigerode, Christian Frederick)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalGold (0,986)
- Weight3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Mintage UNC308
Description
- CountryStolberg-Wernigerode
- PeriodChristian Frederick
- DenominationDucat
- Year1818
- RulerChristian Friedrich (Count of Stolberg-Wernigerode)
- MintClausthal
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding". This gold coin from the times of Christian Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24335 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,920. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.
How much is the gold coin of Christian Frederick Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding"?
According to the latest data as of August 21, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" is 2200 USD. The coin contains 3,451 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 374,68 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding"?
The information on the current value of the Stolberg-Wernigerode coin Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding"?
To sell the Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.