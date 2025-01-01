Catalog
Stolberg-Wernigerode
Period:
1818-1824
1818-1824
Christian Frederick
1818-1818
Heinrich XII
1824-1824
Home
Catalog
Stolberg-Wernigerode coins price guide
Christian Frederick
Ducat
Commemorative coins Ducat of Christian Frederick - Stolberg-Wernigerode
Ducat 1818
Golden wedding
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1818
308
0
33
