Stolberg-WernigerodePeriod:1818-1824 1818-1824

Commemorative coins Ducat of Christian Frederick - Stolberg-Wernigerode

Ducat 1818

Golden wedding
YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1818308033
