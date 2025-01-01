flag
Coins catalog of Christian Frederick (1818-1818)

Period of Christian Frederick
Coin photoCoin photo
Stolberg-Wernigerode, Christian Frederick
Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding"
Gold$2,200-033
