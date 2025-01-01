Catalog
Stolberg-Wernigerode
Period:
1818-1824
1818-1824
Christian Frederick
1818-1818
Heinrich XII
1824-1824
Home
Catalog
Stolberg-Wernigerode coins price guide
Christian Frederick
Coins catalog of Christian Frederick (1818-1818)
Total added coins: 1
Coin catalog
Christian Frederick
1818-1818
Commemorative
Ducat
Year of the coin
1818
Prices of coins of Christian Frederick
Popularity
Popularity
By year (oldest first)
By year (newest first)
By price (cheapest first)
By price (expensive first)
Photo
Description
Metal
Av. price
UNC
Av. price
PROOF
Sales
Stolberg-Wernigerode, Christian Frederick
Ducat 1818 "Golden wedding"
Gold
$2,200
-
0
33
1
1
...
1
...
1
