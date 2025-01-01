Catalog
Stolberg-Wernigerode
Period:
1818-1824
1818-1824
Christian Frederick
1818-1818
Heinrich XII
1824-1824
Stolberg-Wernigerode
1818
Coins of Stolberg-Wernigerode 1818
Ducat 1818 Golden wedding
