Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Silver coins 6 Pfennig of Friedrich Gunther - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt

6 Pfennig 1808

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
1808010
6 Pfennig 1812-1813

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
1812013181302
