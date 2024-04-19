flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

6 Pfennig 1808 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 6 Pfennig 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight1 - 1,22 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination6 Pfennig
  • Year1808
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2068 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 315 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
SellerGrün
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction Pruvost - May 30, 2021
SellerPruvost
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 12, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

