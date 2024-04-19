6 Pfennig 1808 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
6 Pfennig 1808 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,222)
- Weight1 - 1,22 g
- Diameter15 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination6 Pfennig
- Year1808
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2068 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
