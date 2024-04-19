6 Pfennig 1812 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
6 Pfennig 1812 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,222)
- Weight1 - 1,22 g
- Diameter15 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination6 Pfennig
- Year1812
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1938 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections