Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

6 Pfennig 1812 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 6 Pfennig 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight1 - 1,22 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination6 Pfennig
  • Year1812
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1938 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1812 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1812 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1812 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1812 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1812 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1812 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1812 at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
SellerWAG
DateMay 6, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1812 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1812 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1812 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1812 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1812 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1812 at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionAU
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
