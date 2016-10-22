flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

6 Pfennig 1813 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 6 Pfennig 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight1 - 1,22 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination6 Pfennig
  • Year1813
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2538 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1813 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1813 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
