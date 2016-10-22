6 Pfennig 1813 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2538 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition XF (2)