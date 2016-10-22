6 Pfennig 1813 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
6 Pfennig 1813 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,222)
- Weight1 - 1,22 g
- Diameter15 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination6 Pfennig
- Year1813
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Pfennig 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2538 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
