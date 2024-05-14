Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5883 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (12) VF (14) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

