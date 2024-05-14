Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5883 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 490 PLN
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1821 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search