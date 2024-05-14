Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5883 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 490 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Aurea - June 4, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 6, 2017
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1821 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

