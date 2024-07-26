Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1821 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1821 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1821 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1242 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (10)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (22)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Negrini (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (8)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (7)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 23, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 2, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 11, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1821 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search