Thaler 1821 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1242 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 23, 2015.

