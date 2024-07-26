Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1821 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1821 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1242 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 23, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
