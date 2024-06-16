Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1819 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1819 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1819 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Künker - December 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date March 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

