Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1819 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1819 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
