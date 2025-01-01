flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

Copper coins 1 Pfennig of Frederick - Saxe-Hildburghausen

type-coin
type-coin

1 Pfennig 1823-1826

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
182304182500182605
type-coin
type-coin

1 Pfennig 1826

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
182601
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-HildburghausenCoin catalog of FrederickAll Saxe-Hildburghausen coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions