Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

1 Pfennig 1826 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1826 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 1 Pfennig 1826 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,49 g
  • Diameter18,7 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1826
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 1 Pfennig 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1 Pfennig 1826 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
