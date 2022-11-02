Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
1 Pfennig 1826 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,49 g
- Diameter18,7 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1826
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 1 Pfennig 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections