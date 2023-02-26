flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

1 Pfennig 1826 "Type 1823-1826" (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1826 "Type 1823-1826" - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 1 Pfennig 1826 "Type 1823-1826" - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,31 - 1,47 g
  • Diameter18,7 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1826
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 1 Pfennig 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place January 10, 2021.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1 Pfennig 1826 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1 Pfennig 1826 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1 Pfennig 1826 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1 Pfennig 1826 at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 10, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1 Pfennig 1826 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

