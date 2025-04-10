flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

1 Pfennig 1823 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1823 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 1 Pfennig 1823 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,31 - 1,47 g
  • Diameter18,7 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1823
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 1 Pfennig 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3120 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1 Pfennig 1823 at auction Aurea - April 10, 2025
SellerAurea
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CZK
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1 Pfennig 1823 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1 Pfennig 1823 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1 Pfennig 1823 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-HildburghausenCoin catalog of FrederickCoins of Saxe-Hildburghausen in 1823All Saxe-Hildburghausen coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen copper coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions