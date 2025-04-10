Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
1 Pfennig 1823 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,31 - 1,47 g
- Diameter18,7 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1823
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 1 Pfennig 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3120 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
