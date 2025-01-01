Catalog
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
Period:
1807-1826
1807-1826
Ernest I
1807-1826
Home
Catalog
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins price guide
Ernest I
6 Pfennig
Silver coins 6 Pfennig of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
6 Pfennig 1808-1820
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1808
59,293
0
9
1810
-
0
5
1818
S
-
0
0
1820
S
-
0
3
