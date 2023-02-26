flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

6 Pfennig 1810 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 6 Pfennig 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0096 oz) 0,2975 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Pfennig
  • Year1810
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5562 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1810 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1810 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1810 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1810 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1810 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1810All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld silver coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 6 PfennigNumismatic auctions