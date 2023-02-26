Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
6 Pfennig 1810 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,229)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0096 oz) 0,2975 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination6 Pfennig
- Year1810
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5562 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
