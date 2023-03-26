flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

6 Pfennig 1820 S (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1820 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 6 Pfennig 1820 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0096 oz) 0,2975 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Pfennig
  • Year1820
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1820 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5573 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1820 S at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1820 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1820 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1820All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld silver coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 6 PfennigNumismatic auctions