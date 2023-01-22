Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
6 Pfennig 1808 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,229)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0096 oz) 0,2975 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC59,293
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination6 Pfennig
- Year1808
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3221 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections