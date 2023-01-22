flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

6 Pfennig 1808 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 6 Pfennig 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0096 oz) 0,2975 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC59,293

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Pfennig
  • Year1808
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3221 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
SellerZöttl
DateJanuary 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateMarch 19, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMarch 15, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 30, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1808 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1808All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld silver coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 6 PfennigNumismatic auctions