6 Pfennig 1808 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 6 Pfennig 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3221 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (4)