Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Copper coins 4 Pfennig of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld

4 Pfennig 1809-1820

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
180933,34807181010,123081818-001820-03
