4 Pfennig 1809 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Maison Pruvost Numismatique auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (5)