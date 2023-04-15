flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

4 Pfennig 1809 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1809 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 4 Pfennig 1809 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight6,9 - 7,2 g
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC33,348

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination4 Pfennig
  • Year1809
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Maison Pruvost Numismatique auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1809 at auction Pruvost - April 15, 2023
SellerPruvost
DateApril 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1809 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1809 at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
SellerWAG
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1809 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1809 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1809 at auction Ars Time - June 24, 2014
SellerArs Time
DateJune 24, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1809 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

