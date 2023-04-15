Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
4 Pfennig 1809 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight6,9 - 7,2 g
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC33,348
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination4 Pfennig
- Year1809
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Maison Pruvost Numismatique auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
