Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

4 Pfennig 1820 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1820 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 4 Pfennig 1820 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight6,9 - 7,2 g
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination4 Pfennig
  • Year1820
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5574 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1820 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1820 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1820 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

