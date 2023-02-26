4 Pfennig 1820 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5574 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)