4 Pfennig 1810 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1199 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 10, 2019.

Сondition XF (3) VF (5)