Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

4 Pfennig 1810 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1810 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 4 Pfennig 1810 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight6,9 - 7,2 g
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC10,123

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination4 Pfennig
  • Year1810
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1199 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 10, 2019.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 22, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 7, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 24, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 4 Pfennig 1810 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

