flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Copper coins 2 Pfennig of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld

type-coin
type-coin

2 Pfennig 1810-1818

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1810154,898051817-0111818-01
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest IAll Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 2 PfennigNumismatic auctions