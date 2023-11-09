flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

2 Pfennig 1817 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1817 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 2 Pfennig 1817 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Manfred Olding

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,1 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1817
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3043 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1817 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1817 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1817 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1817 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1817 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1817 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1817 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1817 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1817 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1817 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1817 at auction Künker - March 2, 2010
SellerKünker
DateMarch 2, 2010
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

