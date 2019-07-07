flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

2 Pfennig 1818 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1818 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 2 Pfennig 1818 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,1 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1818
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1074 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1818 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1818All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld copper coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 2 PfennigNumismatic auctions