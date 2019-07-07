Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
2 Pfennig 1818 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,1 - 3,4 g
- Diameter21,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination2 Pfennig
- Year1818
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1074 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
