Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
2 Pfennig 1810 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,1 - 3,4 g
- Diameter21,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC154,898
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination2 Pfennig
- Year1810
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5563 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerKaramitsos
DateOctober 23, 2022
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
