flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

2 Pfennig 1810 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1810 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse 2 Pfennig 1810 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,1 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC154,898

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1810
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5563 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1810 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1810 at auction Karamitsos - October 23, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateOctober 23, 2022
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1810 at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateDecember 4, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1810 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 4, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld 2 Pfennig 1810 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1810All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld copper coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins 2 PfennigNumismatic auctions