Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1944

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1944
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1944
20 Kopeks 1944
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1944
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1944
15 Kopeks 1944
Average price 110 $
Sales
1 43
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1944
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1944
10 Kopeks 1944
Average price 220 $
Sales
1 77
