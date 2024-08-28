Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1944 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1944 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1944 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1944
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1944 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 600. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6700 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

