15 Kopeks 1944 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1944
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1944 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 600. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
