Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1944 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1944 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1944 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1944
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1944 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

