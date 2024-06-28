Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1944 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,6 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1944
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1944 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (16)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (2)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (5)
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search