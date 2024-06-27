Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1944 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1944
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1944 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
