Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1944 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1944 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1944 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1944
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1944 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Alexander - June 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1944 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

