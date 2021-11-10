Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707). Big head. A year under the paws (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Big head. A year under the paws
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) . Big head. A year under the paws. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
1092 $
Price in auction currency 77287 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
813 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition F12 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
******
