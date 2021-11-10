Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707). Big head. A year under the paws (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Big head. A year under the paws

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) Big head A year under the paws - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) Big head A year under the paws - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) . Big head. A year under the paws. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
1092 $
Price in auction currency 77287 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
813 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition F12 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1707 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search