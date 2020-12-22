Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place December 16, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Stack's (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
874 $
Price in auction currency 740 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS64 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS64 RB PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1836 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search