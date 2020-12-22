Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place December 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
874 $
Price in auction currency 740 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
