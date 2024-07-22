5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1792 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4489 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,468. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

