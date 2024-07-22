Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1792
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1792 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4489 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,468. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (21)
- AURORA (34)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (14)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (8)
- Empire (13)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (17)
- Katz (22)
- Künker (4)
- MS67 (7)
- MUNZE (4)
- Niemczyk (4)
- NIKO (3)
- Numisbalt (22)
- Rare Coins (17)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (21)
- Russiancoin (5)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (3)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4100 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 1025 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1792 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search