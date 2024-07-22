Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1792 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4489 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,468. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4100 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 1025 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price

