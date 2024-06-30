1 Kopek 1869 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1869 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.

