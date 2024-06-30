Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1869 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1869 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1869 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 739,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1869 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
3002 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction NIKO - February 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction NIKO - October 2, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date October 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

