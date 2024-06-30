Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1869 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1869 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
3002 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search