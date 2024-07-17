Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,765,802

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 305 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1860 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

