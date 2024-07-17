Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,765,802
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 305 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1860 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
